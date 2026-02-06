Andrew Macritchie Buys 100,000 Shares of Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Macritchie bought 100,000 shares of Emergent Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 364,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,095. This trade represents a 37.81% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

Emergent Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,428. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. Emergent Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.