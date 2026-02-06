Andrew Macritchie Buys 100,000 Shares of Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Macritchie bought 100,000 shares of Emergent Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 364,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,095. This trade represents a 37.81% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
Emergent Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,428. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. Emergent Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
