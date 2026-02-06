Anang Majmudar Buys 1,700 Shares of General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang Majmudar acquired 1,700 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $235,125. This represents a 22.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GAM stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 10.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 367,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

