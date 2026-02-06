Analysts Set Expectations for Aviat Networks FY2027 Earnings

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Aviat Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNW. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.96. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 494,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226,332 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 445,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 380,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $76,438.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,945.49. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $125,136.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,565.33. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aviat Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Aviat Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus: Aviat reported better-than-expected revenue and EPS, highlighted by record Q2 bookings and “stellar” cash generation. Management said cash generation should remain strong and expects a solid finish to FY2026 — the operational beat and upbeat guidance are the primary catalysts for the rally. Aviat Networks: Upgrading On Stellar Cash Generation And Record Bookings Performance

Q2 results beat consensus: Aviat reported better-than-expected revenue and EPS, highlighted by record Q2 bookings and “stellar” cash generation. Management said cash generation should remain strong and expects a solid finish to FY2026 — the operational beat and upbeat guidance are the primary catalysts for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet improvement: Management reported net debt falling by more than 50% to about $19.5M, reducing leverage and financial risk — a favorable factor for investor sentiment and valuation. Article

Balance-sheet improvement: Management reported net debt falling by more than 50% to about $19.5M, reducing leverage and financial risk — a favorable factor for investor sentiment and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised constructive ratings — B. Riley kept a Buy and nudged its target to $36, Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform at $30 — these notes amplify buying interest and lift forward-looking sentiment. Benzinga coverage

Analyst support: Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised constructive ratings — B. Riley kept a Buy and nudged its target to $36, Citizens/JMP reaffirmed a Market Outperform at $30 — these notes amplify buying interest and lift forward-looking sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transparency: The full Q2 earnings call transcript is available for investors digging into details on bookings, margins and cash flow; transcripts help confirm management tone but are informational rather than catalytic by themselves. Fool transcript

Earnings call transparency: The full Q2 earnings call transcript is available for investors digging into details on bookings, margins and cash flow; transcripts help confirm management tone but are informational rather than catalytic by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting mixed views: A roundup piece highlights that analysts are divided across various tech names including Aviat, signaling some remaining disagreement on valuation/forward potential despite the beat. Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names

Coverage noting mixed views: A roundup piece highlights that analysts are divided across various tech names including Aviat, signaling some remaining disagreement on valuation/forward potential despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Price-target trim from one shop: Roth MKM reduced its price target from $41 to $38 (still a Buy), which narrows the potential upside implied by that note and suggests some moderation in expectations from higher targets. That trim could cap gains if other firms follow. The Fly

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc is a specialist in wireless transport solutions, designing, manufacturing and selling microwave networking products that enable the secure and reliable transmission of data, voice and video. The company’s offerings address mission-critical communications needs for a broad range of end markets, including telecommunications service providers, utilities, government agencies and enterprises. Its product portfolio spans high-capacity packet microwave radios, IP transport systems and network management software.

Aviat’s core product lines include the WTM series of packet microwave platforms, which deliver scalable throughput and advanced resilience features, and the Eclipse packet microwave systems, which combine broadband capacity with synchronization, security and quality-of-service capabilities.

