Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 38.21%.The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million.

Revenue was $19 million (midpoint) with a 1.1 book-to-bill and AI-related products driving roughly 35% of TPS revenue , giving improved near-term visibility and expected continued AI demand into Q3–Q4.

Revenue was $19 million (midpoint) with a 1.1 book-to-bill and AI-related products driving roughly , giving improved near-term visibility and expected continued AI demand into Q3–Q4. The company received initial orders for panel-level packaging equipment and is processing samples for next‑generation high-density packaging, which management says could materially expand the addressable market (meaningful demand likely beyond 2026).

The company received initial orders for equipment and is processing samples for next‑generation high-density packaging, which management says could materially expand the addressable market (meaningful demand likely beyond 2026). SFS recorded its first specialty‑chemicals win for a medical‑device semiconductor application and reports a strong pipeline, but weakness at PR Hoffman (mature‑node and SiC customer pressure) offset some SFS gains this quarter.

SFS recorded its first specialty‑chemicals win for a medical‑device semiconductor application and reports a strong pipeline, but weakness at PR Hoffman (mature‑node and SiC customer pressure) offset some SFS gains this quarter. Operational improvements produced the ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow ($4.1M), cash of $22.1M with no debt, improved gross margin to 44.8% , and an asset‑light model with expected capex under $1M.

Operational improvements produced the ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow ($4.1M), cash of $22.1M with no debt, improved gross margin to , and an asset‑light model with expected capex under $1M. GAAP net income was only $0.1M and the reported tax rate was elevated (~83%) due to a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets, creating potential volatility in reported earnings per share.

Amtech Systems stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,455. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $111,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

