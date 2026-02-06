Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $347.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $374.59. 170,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,246. The company has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

