Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Adaptive Biotechnologies’ conference call:

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

MRD (clonoSEQ) momentum: Full‑year MRD revenue grew ~46% with a Q4 record of 30,038 clonoSEQ tests (up 43% YoY), improving sequencing gross margins and MRD achieving profitability ahead of expectations.

Full‑year MRD revenue grew ~46% with a Q4 record of 30,038 clonoSEQ tests (up 43% YoY), improving sequencing gross margins and MRD achieving profitability ahead of expectations. 2026 financial outlook: Guidance targets MRD revenue of $255–$265M (including $8–$9M milestones), test volumes >30% YoY, an average ASP of ~$1,400, and company‑wide positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow by year‑end 2026.

Guidance targets MRD revenue of $255–$265M (including $8–$9M milestones), test volumes >30% YoY, an average ASP of ~$1,400, and company‑wide positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow by year‑end 2026. Immune medicine data monetization: Adaptive now has >5 million paired TCRs across ~20,000 antigens, has signed two Pfizer data deals, pivoted toward data/AI licensing, and plans a lower 2026 net cash burn of $15–$20M to commercialize the dataset.

Adaptive now has >5 million paired TCRs across ~20,000 antigens, has signed two Pfizer data deals, pivoted toward data/AI licensing, and plans a lower 2026 net cash burn of $15–$20M to commercialize the dataset. Execution risk from payer negotiations and timing: two large national payer contracts are material to achieving the ASP target and any delay or less favorable outcomes could depress realized ASPs and revenue growth.

Execution risk from payer negotiations and timing: two large national payer contracts are material to achieving the ASP target and any delay or less favorable outcomes could depress realized ASPs and revenue growth. Competitive and legacy revenue notes: management downplays a new flow‑cytometry competitor (citing lower sensitivity), and non‑cash Genentech amortization has been fully recognized (no ongoing contribution), creating market and revenue composition uncertainties.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 124,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,367,462.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,709,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,313,024.54. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,735.81. The trade was a 50.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 1,610,316 shares of company stock valued at $27,714,816 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $313,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

More Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Adaptive reported EPS of ($0.09) vs. consensus ($0.19) and revenue of $71.7M vs. $59.4M expected, signaling stronger-than-expected demand for its immune‑sequencing products. Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations — Adaptive reported EPS of ($0.09) vs. consensus ($0.19) and revenue of $71.7M vs. $59.4M expected, signaling stronger-than-expected demand for its immune‑sequencing products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains constructive on balance — brokers show a consensus “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised targets in recent months, supporting midpoint valuation expectations even as the company remains unprofitable. Analyst Coverage Note

Analyst view remains constructive on balance — brokers show a consensus “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised targets in recent months, supporting midpoint valuation expectations even as the company remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported ~99%); large positions from asset managers can amplify moves when funds rebalance, but also provide steady demand at certain levels. MarketBeat ADPT Profile

Institutional ownership is very high (reported ~99%); large positions from asset managers can amplify moves when funds rebalance, but also provide steady demand at certain levels. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — CEO Chad Robins sold ~124,998 shares and director Harlan Robins sold sizable blocks (34,668 and 8,120 shares). Large insider dispositions are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. SEC filings: CEO sale. CEO Insider Sale Filing

Heavy insider selling this week — CEO Chad Robins sold ~124,998 shares and director Harlan Robins sold sizable blocks (34,668 and 8,120 shares). Large insider dispositions are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. SEC filings: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data reported appears inconsistent (0 shares reported), but trading volume spiked versus average, suggesting active selling and short-term pressure despite the beat. Monitor official short-interest release for clarity. Trading & Short Interest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.