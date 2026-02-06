ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 31,430 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 2,611,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2,890.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,417,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

