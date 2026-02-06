ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $3.83 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Argus lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

