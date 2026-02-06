ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $2.70 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Lam Research News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approves quarterly dividend of $0.26/share — adds a cash-return component that signals confidence in cash flow and can support the stock as income-focused investors re-evaluate the name. Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and big price-target hikes — Argus raised its target to $280 and several outlets report materially higher targets (one report shows target ~ $271), which lifts conviction among growth investors and likely triggered buying/rehypothecation by funds tracking analyst sentiment. Argus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $280.00
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech alliance targets AI equipment edge — Lam’s collaboration with CEA‑Leti to pursue AI-focused equipment strengthens its exposure to the highest-growth end markets (AI datacenter chips), supporting longer-term revenue upside. Lam Research Leadership And CEA Leti Alliance Target AI Equipment Edge
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile buy guidance from media — Jim Cramer suggested layering into Lam, which can drive short-term retail and momentum flows into the stock. Jim Cramer on Lam Research: “Put a Quarter of the Position on It If You Want to Buy Lam Research, and Then Leg In”
- Neutral Sentiment: Board addition and COO transition announced — management changes can be positive if they improve execution, but investors will watch the transition closely for continuity and any signaling in guidance or capital allocation. Lam Research Announces Board Addition and COO Transition
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights upside but notes recent volatility — coverage from Zacks and Forbes points to strong fundamentals and sizable modeled upside, while also noting a recent pullback that increases near-term volatility risk. Wall Street Analysts Believe Lam Research (LRCX) Could Rally 30.51%: Here’s is How to Trade
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.