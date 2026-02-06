ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $2.70 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $213.31 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $266.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.