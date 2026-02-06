A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 2nd

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.23.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.50%.A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and beat on sales: A10 reported record quarterly revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus revenue estimates and delivering solid gross margins. Strong revenue momentum is a primary driver for the rally. BusinessWire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Record Q4 revenue and beat on sales: A10 reported record quarterly revenue of $80.4M (up 8.3% YoY), beating consensus revenue estimates and delivering solid gross margins. Strong revenue momentum is a primary driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised / strong FY26 revenue outlook: Management guided FY2026 revenue to about $319.6M–$325.4M, above Street estimates, citing AI-driven demand — a bullish signal for future top-line growth. Investing.com: Shares Jump on Q4 Beat & Strong 2026 Outlook

Revenue guidance raised / strong FY26 revenue outlook: Management guided FY2026 revenue to about $319.6M–$325.4M, above Street estimates, citing AI-driven demand — a bullish signal for future top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy rating reaffirmed: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $22 price target (~14% upside vs. current levels), which can support continued investor interest. Benzinga: BTIG Reaffirms Buy

Analyst buy rating reaffirmed: BTIG reiterated a “buy” and set a $22 price target (~14% upside vs. current levels), which can support continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: A10 announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share (ex-dividend Feb 13), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting income-oriented buyers. Press Release / Slide Deck

Dividend declared: A10 announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share (ex-dividend Feb 13), signaling cash return to shareholders and supporting income-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EPS met estimates but showed modest upside vs. prior year: GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS were roughly in line with Street ($0.26 non-GAAP), so the beat was revenue-driven rather than EPS outperformance. That limits the surprise upside from profitability. Zacks: Matches Q4 EPS Estimates

EPS met estimates but showed modest upside vs. prior year: GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS were roughly in line with Street ($0.26 non-GAAP), so the beat was revenue-driven rather than EPS outperformance. That limits the surprise upside from profitability. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance below consensus: A10 set FY2026 EPS guidance at $0.640–$0.650, materially below the Street estimate (~$0.83), which is a caution for investors focused on near-term profitability per share. BusinessWire: FY2026 Guidance

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

