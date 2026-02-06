795,823 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Purchased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,345,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 257.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,707,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

