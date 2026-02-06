5,810 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 3.0%

TGT stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $137.05.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.21.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

