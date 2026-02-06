30,862 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Bought by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 89,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.8%

PYPL stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

