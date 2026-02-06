30,462 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Purchased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.69. 643,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

