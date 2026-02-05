Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $543,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -403.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.08.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

