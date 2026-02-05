Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for KNX Q1 Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,405,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,686,750.47. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares in the company, valued at $23,952.15. The trade was a 90.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Yahoo Finance argues Knight‑Swift’s recent soft quarter masks stronger underlying fundamentals (cost control, pricing power and long‑term cash generation), which could limit downside from the EPS miss. Knight‑Swift Transportation Holdings’ (NYSE:KNX) Soft Earnings Are Actually Better Than They Appear

Yahoo Finance argues Knight‑Swift’s recent soft quarter masks stronger underlying fundamentals (cost control, pricing power and long‑term cash generation), which could limit downside from the EPS miss. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research published a long‑range FY2028 estimate of $4.32 EPS for KNX — a bullish out‑year view — but kept a “Hold” rating, so the market may give limited weight to that distant projection. KNX profile / Zacks coverage

Zacks Research published a long‑range FY2028 estimate of $4.32 EPS for KNX — a bullish out‑year view — but kept a “Hold” rating, so the market may give limited weight to that distant projection. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term estimates: Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarter forecasts were trimmed (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.30 from $0.35; Q2 2027 to $0.70 from $0.76; Q3 2027 to $0.94 from $1.03; Q4 2027 to $0.93–0.93 from higher prior views). They lowered FY2026 to $1.89 (from $2.01) and FY2027 to $3.04 (from $3.42). These downgrades reflect weaker near‑term earnings visibility and are a clear negative catalyst for KNX. KNX profile / Zacks coverage

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

