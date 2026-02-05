Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.1250.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 4.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

