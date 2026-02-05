YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 11.6% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8%

YQQQ stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

