YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 11.6% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8%
YQQQ stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
