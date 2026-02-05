Yelp (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 30,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $743,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 964,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,918,061.33. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 6,200 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $150,040.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $817,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $826,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $821,700.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $862,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $842,100.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $854,400.00.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 1,809,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,564 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,612 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 208,551 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

