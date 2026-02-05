Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vontier by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vontier by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

VNT opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

