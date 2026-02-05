Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 655.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 596,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,263.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 187,011 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 356,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In related news, insider Ewa Maria Stasiowska bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $99,985.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Courtney Spencer sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $378,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,160 shares in the company, valued at $981,491.60. This trade represents a 27.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.

