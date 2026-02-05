Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,657 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 3.6%

Avanos Medical stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 67.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 15,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,460. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.