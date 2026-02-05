Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,834,326 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,301,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,198,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NYSE XYL opened at $139.71 on Thursday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

