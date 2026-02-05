Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 57,233 shares.The stock last traded at $49.8840 and had previously closed at $49.61.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.