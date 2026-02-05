Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $170.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $283.68. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,370. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,495,000 after buying an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $556,252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,702,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,421 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

