Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.14.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:WPM opened at C$191.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$171.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$92.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of C$663.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.