Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.16. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 33,543 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

