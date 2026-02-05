Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.16. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 33,543 shares traded.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.
