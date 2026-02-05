Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2026 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2026 – Micron Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/27/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $350.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/14/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Itau BBA Securities.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $190.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

12/18/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

12/11/2025 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 77,366 shares valued at $28,180,987. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

