WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.510-5.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $116.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,111,000 after buying an additional 618,550 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,028 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 438,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,518,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

