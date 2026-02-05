Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Hold at Stephens

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBS. UBS Group lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

WBS stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Definitive merger agreement: Webster will be acquired by Banco Santander in a $12.3 billion cash‑and‑stock deal that pays Webster shareholders $48.75 in cash plus 2.0548 Santander American Depository Shares per WBS share (implying roughly $75.59/share based on Santander stock). The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and provides an outsized near‑term valuation for WBS holders. Webster Financial Corporation Enters Into Merger Agreement

Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and shareholder alerts questioning whether Webster's board obtained a fair price and followed proper process; firms involved include Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Johnson Fistel and Ademi. Potential litigation or challenges could delay closing, increase transaction costs, or pressure deal terms. KSF Investor Alert Halper Sadeh Alert Johnson Fistel Investigation Ademi Firm Alert

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

