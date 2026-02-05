Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,041 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMBD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EMBD stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

