Warrior Met Coal $HCC is High Ground Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

High Ground Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 2.7% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Warrior Met Coal worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $10,549,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,543,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,239,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

