Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 15.89%.The firm had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Wabash National’s conference call:

Q1 2026 guidance — Wabash expects revenue of $310M–$330M and adjusted EPS of about -$0.95 to -$1.05 , and says Q1 will be the weakest quarter as customer spending remains highly managed amid a soft freight market.

— The segment grew 33% year‑over‑year (≈6% sequential), shipped ~550 upfit units in Q4 (≈2,050 in 2025) and management expects continued growth, margin expansion toward high‑teens EBITDA over time, and >2,500 upfit units in 2026. Liquidity and capital priorities — Liquidity was $235M at year‑end, full‑year operating cash generation was $12M (free cash flow -$31M excluding a $30M legal settlement), CapEx is expected to be roughly maintenance levels (~$25–26M) in 2026, and management plans to prioritize ABL paydown, dividends and disciplined use of excess cash for repurchases or bond repayment as visibility improves.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 115,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,534. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $435.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNC. Zacks Research raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $9.00 target price on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

