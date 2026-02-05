W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,045.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,052.00.
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
More W.W. Grainger News
Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and sales growth — Grainger reported ~ $4.4B in Q4 sales, up ~4.5% year‑over‑year, and the top‑line beat consensus; the revenue strength (driven by Endless Assortment growth) is being cited as the main driver behind the stock rally. Grainger shares rise to 13-month high on revenue beat
- Positive Sentiment: Technology investments and market‑share gains cited by management — Analysts and company materials point to continued IT/fulfillment investments that improved customer mix and helped offset macro pressure, supporting medium‑term growth expectations. GWW Q4 Deep Dive: Technology Investments and Market Share Gains Drive Results Amid Macro Headwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $1,300 and maintained an “outperform” rating, adding incremental upside narrative for investors. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement — Ritholtz Wealth’s Josh Brown named GWW among his top stock picks, which can attract momentum flows and retail/manager interest. TRGP, GWW, and CTVA are the ‘best stocks in the market’ – Ritholtz Wealth’s Josh Brown
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance issued — Grainger set EPS guidance of $42.25–$44.75 and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus; the range is broad, so investors will watch upcoming quarters for tighter trajectory. GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference call materials and transcripts available — Management commentary and the slide deck provide detail on margin drivers, cost actions and customer trends; active monitors should review the transcript/slides for guidance nuance. W.W. Grainger, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss and margin pressure — Reported EPS of $9.44 was roughly flat-to‑slightly below some consensus prints (a $0.02 miss in some tallies); operating margin softened year‑over‑year, and full‑year reported EPS declined vs. prior year, which keeps an eye on near‑term profitability. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.
Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.
