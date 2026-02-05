W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after buying an additional 5,802,878 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after buying an additional 2,564,661 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,253,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,140,000 after buying an additional 1,953,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

