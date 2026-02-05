Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2026

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRTGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NYSE VIRT opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.