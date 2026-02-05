Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE VIRT opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

