Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Update

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 475 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDCVF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vicat to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SDCVF stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Vicat has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Vicat is a France-based building materials group specializing in the manufacture and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and specialized construction products. The company’s operations span the full value chain of hydraulic binders, from quarrying and raw-material processing to large-scale production facilities and on-site deliveries. In addition to standard cement and concrete offerings, Vicat provides tailored solutions for infrastructure, housing, industrial projects and environmental works, including mortars, gypsum-based products and admixtures.

Founded in 1853 by Joseph Vicat—son of renowned engineer Louis Vicat—the company pioneered early developments in hydraulic binders and has remained under family influence for much of its history.

