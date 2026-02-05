Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0548

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $14.09 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00497775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,710,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

