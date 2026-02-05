Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $14.42 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

