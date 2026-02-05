Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF $HEGD

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 2.54% of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS HEGD opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 36.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

