Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

