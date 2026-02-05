Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MGK opened at $392.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $426.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

