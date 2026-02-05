Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 9.9% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

