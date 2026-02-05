Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VEA stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.