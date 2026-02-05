US Capital Advisors Has Pessimistic View of CQP Q2 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $53.33.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.7%

CQP stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.