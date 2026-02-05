US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for WMB

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

NYSE:WMB opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,700. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,963,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,052,537,000 after purchasing an additional 883,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,383,000 after buying an additional 158,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,164,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Williams Companies by 190.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $76 and maintained a Buy rating — a clear upside catalyst that supports investor interest. Jefferies Boosts PT to $76

Jefferies raised its price target to $76 and maintained a Buy rating — a clear upside catalyst that supports investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Williams recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.525 (annualized $2.10; ~3.1% yield), which is supportive of income‑oriented holders and can buoy the share price. MarketBeat: WMB Profile & Dividend

Williams recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.525 (annualized $2.10; ~3.1% yield), which is supportive of income‑oriented holders and can buoy the share price. Positive Sentiment: Late‑January cold weather sparked a natural gas price rally, a macro tailwind for midstream operators like Williams that can lift throughput and fee revenue. Cold Weather Boosts Natural Gas Prices

Late‑January cold weather sparked a natural gas price rally, a macro tailwind for midstream operators like Williams that can lift throughput and fee revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Q4 results to show ~21% profit growth and ~14% revenue growth, setting up the Feb. 10 print as the immediate catalyst — a potential beat could reverse the pullback, while a miss would likely deepen it. Zacks Q4 Preview

Analysts expect Q4 results to show ~21% profit growth and ~14% revenue growth, setting up the Feb. 10 print as the immediate catalyst — a potential beat could reverse the pullback, while a miss would likely deepen it. Neutral Sentiment: The Street’s average price target (~$68.29) and mixed analyst coverage imply limited consensus upside from current levels — a neutral backdrop that can mute strong moves absent a clear earnings surprise. Average Price Target $68.29

The Street’s average price target (~$68.29) and mixed analyst coverage imply limited consensus upside from current levels — a neutral backdrop that can mute strong moves absent a clear earnings surprise. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed several 2026 EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 and FY), shaving near‑term earnings expectations — modest but a downward revision that can pressure the stock ahead of results. MarketBeat: Analyst Estimate Changes

US Capital Advisors trimmed several 2026 EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 and FY), shaving near‑term earnings expectations — modest but a downward revision that can pressure the stock ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Senior VP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares (~$132,780), a small insider disposition that some investors view negatively even though his remaining stake remains large. SEC filing: SEC Form 4



Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

