Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 467,020 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,395,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,424,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,554,725.60. This represents a 15.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

