UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.46.

UNH opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

