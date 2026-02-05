Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.75 and traded as high as GBX 3.50. Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 513,786 shares changing hands.

Union Jack Oil Trading Down 1.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

