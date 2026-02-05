UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,756.04. The trade was a 7.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 74.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 1,125.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

